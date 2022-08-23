Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SC Education lottery teams up with Clemson & Carolina on scratch-offs

SC Education Lottery Clemson and Carolina jackpot
SC Education Lottery Clemson and Carolina jackpot(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that they are collaborating with Clemson and Carolina to release new scratch-off tickets highlighting the Palmetto State rivalry.

Lottery officials Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets go on sale today. They added that these $5 scratch-offs could be worth as much as $200,000. Fans can also enter their tickets in the Lottery’s Rival Play Second-Chance Promotion for a chance to win up to $15,000 in cash or a season ticket package.

According to officials, over two million tickets will be printed for this promotion and are estimated to raise over $4 million for education.

Since the lottery began 20 years ago, ticket sales have created more than 350,000 lottery-funded scholarships and grants for Clemson and South Carolina University. In total, $7.2 billion in lottery funds has gone to education in South Carolina.

To learn more about this promotion and the South Carolina Education Lottery, you can visit sceducationlottery.com.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash

Latest News

Student health
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
Dr. Corey Murphy
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting