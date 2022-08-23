Puppy yoga adoption event brings joy to Brandon Wilde

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We all know traditional yoga, but have you ever done yoga with a puppy?

We caught up with the community of Brandon Wilde for a puppy yoga class.

The pups are from the local Hands to Paws. The goal is to show the dogs to the participants to get them interested in adopting a dog.

“Obviously, puppies and children are all therapeutic, but this is definitely puppy therapy,” said Becky Buchanan.

It’s puppy yoga, and Buchanan is experiencing it.

“I knew there would be a lot of puppies. I didn’t know they would be crawling all over me though,” she said.

When she found out these puppies would be coming here, he knew she had to get involved.

“I got to pet them, and it was lot of fun,” she said.

Community Life Services Director at Brandon Wilde Avery Villines said: “It’s my favorite thing. Of all the things I’ve been able to do here at Brandon Wilde. This has been my absolute favorite thing to pull off, bring to the residents, bring to the community, it’s always so much fun, it’s fantastic.”

Villines helped bring this to Brandon Wilde. She says there’s more to this than just yoga.

“We want to get these puppies adopted, we love doing puppy yoga with our residents because it brings so much joy, but our goal today is to get these babies adopted,” she said.

While these shelter pups wait for their forever home, they came here and brought joy to Brandon Wilde.

“It’s wonderful for our residents, it’s fun for the puppies, so it’s great, we love it, puppy yoga is the best,” said Villines.

Brandon Wilde also raised money for the CSRA Humane Society ahead of the event. If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, visit Hands to Paws.

