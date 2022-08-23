Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Puppy yoga adoption event brings joy to Brandon Wilde

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We all know traditional yoga, but have you ever done yoga with a puppy?

We caught up with the community of Brandon Wilde for a puppy yoga class.

The pups are from the local Hands to Paws. The goal is to show the dogs to the participants to get them interested in adopting a dog.

“Obviously, puppies and children are all therapeutic, but this is definitely puppy therapy,” said Becky Buchanan.

It’s puppy yoga, and Buchanan is experiencing it.

MORE | Westminster Schools of Augusta celebrates 50 years

“I knew there would be a lot of puppies. I didn’t know they would be crawling all over me though,” she said.

When she found out these puppies would be coming here, he knew she had to get involved.

“I got to pet them, and it was lot of fun,” she said.

Community Life Services Director at Brandon Wilde Avery Villines said: “It’s my favorite thing. Of all the things I’ve been able to do here at Brandon Wilde. This has been my absolute favorite thing to pull off, bring to the residents, bring to the community, it’s always so much fun, it’s fantastic.”

MORE | Augusta Tech’s intro to film class inspires students of all ages

Villines helped bring this to Brandon Wilde. She says there’s more to this than just yoga.

“We want to get these puppies adopted, we love doing puppy yoga with our residents because it brings so much joy, but our goal today is to get these babies adopted,” she said.

While these shelter pups wait for their forever home, they came here and brought joy to Brandon Wilde.

“It’s wonderful for our residents, it’s fun for the puppies, so it’s great, we love it, puppy yoga is the best,” said Villines.

Brandon Wilde also raised money for the CSRA Humane Society ahead of the event. If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, visit Hands to Paws.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club Augusta
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
Millions coming to Georgia to curb learning gap
Millions coming to Georgia to curb learning gap
Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County schools release new numbers for homeless students
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Richmond County schools release new numbers for homeless students
Richmond County schools release new numbers for homeless students