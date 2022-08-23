Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg Co. investigators searching for stolen race car

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing race car.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing race car.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month.

“We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” sheriff Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”

Ravenell said that on Aug. 16, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored.

Investigators say there is a security video showing the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described as a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

If anyone has any information on the incident or the location of the vehicle, OCSO is asking to be contacted at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash

Latest News

Student health
Kemp allots $125M in federal money for school health centers
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
Dr. Corey Murphy
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
Aiken County school leaders discuss renovations, projects for growth
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting