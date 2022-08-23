Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A man in Iowa is facing charges in connection to the disappearance and death of a woman he had just met, police say.

According to authorities, Nathan Gilmore, 22, recently told police he met up with Angela Bradbury on April 6, 2021, the last day she was seen alive.

He claimed he dropped her off in Mason City, but police said his story changed upon further questioning.

Bradbury’s family reported her as a missing person on Feb. 2, 2022, and said they had not had contact with her since April of 2021.

Her family gave DNA samples and dental records for Bradbury to law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Authorities said a teenager found a human skull, placed on a stick at the Greenbelt River Trail Park, on July 12, 2021.

Examiners confirmed the skull found belonged to Bradbury. Investigators found more of her remains at the park in April 2022.

Police said GPS tracking and other evidence showed Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found.

They also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull was found.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence
Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate shootings kill 2 in Augusta
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student

Latest News

Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
d
Woman injured in 5th Street shooting
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 23
Randal Worcester departs from the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark. on Monday....
Federal officials investigating beating by Arkansas deputies, caught on video