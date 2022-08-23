‘I was overjoyed’: Aiken lottery winner reflects on prize

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, three South Carolina lottery winners – including one from Aiken and one from Orangeburg County – are house hunting.

They won a combined $430,000 in prize money.

“I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” said the Orangeburg County winner.

Then he won $30,000 on a $2 scratch-off at the River Country Store on Old Highway 6 in Santee, and the search is back on.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

An Aiken woman was sitting at home when she won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off she picked out at the Enmark Station 860 on Edgefield Highway on her way home from work.

“I was overjoyed,” she said. “I’ve already started looking for a house.”

A Darlington winner scored his down payment for a new home off a $5 ticket at the US Mini Mart on South Main Street in Darlington. He scratched off a $200,000 prize in the store’s parking lot.

“I just sat in the car for a while,” he admitted. “I was in disbelief.”

The wins leave one top prize remaining in the Carolina Gold 20X game at odds of 1 in 528.000, one top prize in the Carolina Gold 50X game at odds of 1 in 750,000 and two top prizes in the Triple Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

