Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘I was overjoyed’: Aiken lottery winner reflects on prize

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, three South Carolina lottery winners – including one from Aiken and one from Orangeburg County – are house hunting.

They won a combined $430,000 in prize money.

“I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” said the Orangeburg County winner.

I-TEAM | How to stretch your groceries and your dollars

Then he won $30,000 on a $2 scratch-off at the River Country Store on Old Highway 6 in Santee, and the search is back on.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

An Aiken woman was sitting at home when she won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off she picked out at the Enmark Station 860 on Edgefield Highway on her way home from work.

“I was overjoyed,” she said.  “I’ve already started looking for a house.”

MORE | Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?

A Darlington winner scored his down payment for a new home off a $5 ticket at the US Mini Mart on South Main Street in Darlington. He scratched off a $200,000 prize in the store’s parking lot.

“I just sat in the car for a while,” he admitted. “I was in disbelief.”

The wins leave one top prize remaining in the Carolina Gold 20X game at odds of 1 in 528.000, one top prize in the Carolina Gold 50X game at odds of 1 in 750,000 and two top prizes in the Triple Play game at odds of 1 in 750,000.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student
Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate shootings kill 2 in Augusta

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash
RAISSA KENGNE IN COURT
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta