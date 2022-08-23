Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in the CSRA have continued to fall over the past week, following the nationwide trend.

The average Tuesday in Georgia is $3.42 per gallon, down from $3.50 a week agio. In Augusta, gas is even cheaper at $3.32 per gallon, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

In South Carolina, the average Tuesday is $3.46, down 4 cents from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Tuesday is $3.49, down 2 cents from a week ago.

Although gas prices nationally are heading downward, drivers are getting a significantly better deal in the two-state region. The U.S. average gas stands at $3.89 per gallon Tuesday, down from $3.95 a week ago.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

But it may not last, he warned.

“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” he said,

Weather is another unknown.

“Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes,” De Haan said, “but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

