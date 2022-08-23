Submit Photos/Videos
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

