Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds, cooler temps, and rain chances will continue throughout this week as a system that brought heavy rain to Texas moves closer to Georgia and South Carolina. Fortunately for us the system will lose some steam as it moves east which means the CSRA shouldn’t have to worry about any major flooding. A stationary boundary will remain parked over the region which means the opportunity for scattered showers will be possible this morning through the next few days.

Temperatures will stay mild and sticky in the 70s this morning. As the kids are heading off to school make sure they have their rain jacket or umbrella, a few light showers will be possible both in the morning and afternoon. Highs are expected to remain below average in the mid-80s, for those that see more shower activity that number will remain lower.

Wednesday is looking very similar with a low rain chance (30%) throughout the day, along with below-average temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday and Friday (60%) as the stationary boundary turns into a cold front and slides through the region. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid and lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into the weekend, as of now both Saturday and Sunday look to have a 40% chance of scattered storms. Keep it here for the latest updates.

