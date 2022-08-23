Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds, cooler temps, and rain chances will continue throughout this week as a system that brought heavy rain to Texas moves closer to Georgia and South Carolina. Fortunately for us the system will lose some steam as it moves east which means the CSRA shouldn’t have to worry about any major flooding. A stationary boundary will remain parked over the region which means the opportunity for scattered showers will be possible over the next few days.

Tonight we’ll remain mostly cloudy, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the low 70s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is looking very similar to today with a low rain chance (20%) along with below-average temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain chances will begin to increase on Thursday and Friday (60%) as the stationary boundary turns into a cold front and slides through the region. Temperatures will remain below average in the mid and lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into the weekend, as of now both Saturday and Sunday look to have a 40% chance of scattered storms. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.