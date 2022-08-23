Burke County standoff ends with grown son’s arrest

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A standoff with a man brought out SWAT officers and ultimately ended with an arrest early Tuesday in Burke County.

It all started around 12:49 a.m. when deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 457 Hadden Pond Road to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

Deputies were told Dillon Michael Jaworski, 30, had damaged the inside of the home, which he lives in.

Arriving deputies made contact with the Jaworksi’s mother outside of her residence. She said her son had forced residents out of the home and locked the doors and was threatening everyone with a knife.

Deputies were told there were guns inside the home, which they surrounded.

Jaworksi refused to come out, deputies said, and the special response team responded to the scene. Once those officer got there, Jaworski exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Jaworski was taken to the Burke County Detention Center and booked for an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, according to deputies.

