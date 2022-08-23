Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke County standoff ends with grown son’s arrest

Dillon Michael Jaworski
Dillon Michael Jaworski(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A standoff with a man brought out SWAT officers and ultimately ended with an arrest early Tuesday in Burke County.

It all started around 12:49 a.m. when deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 457 Hadden Pond Road to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

CRIME | 3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released

Deputies were told Dillon Michael Jaworski, 30, had damaged the inside of the home, which he lives in.

Arriving deputies made contact with the Jaworksi’s mother outside of her residence. She said her son had forced residents out of the home and locked the doors and was threatening everyone with a knife. 

Deputies were told there were guns inside the home, which they surrounded.

Jaworksi refused to come out, deputies said, and the special response team responded to the scene. Once those officer got there, Jaworski exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. 

Jaworski was taken to the Burke County Detention Center and booked for an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
The scene of a shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta that left one dead.
3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of improper conversation with former student

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe...
WATCH LIVE: Family attorney reacts in Rayshard Brooks case
Verneka P. Ware, 48.
Woman arrested in Augusta Mall armed robbery
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team says prosecutors have audio and video recordings taken a short...
Murdaugh defense says state has recordings from just before killings
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting