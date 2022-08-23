Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning.

Two people are dead and another is injured as a result of the shootings that took place in two locations on West Peachtree Street.

Police believe that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Raissa Kengne, targeted the victims because of an ongoing dispute with the managers of the building where she lives.

The judge also denied Kengne’s request for a public defender in court Tuesday, saying her income/assets do not qualify. She will have to hire her own attorney.

