Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has a new director: Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell.

Mitchell joined the library system on Aug. 8 from the Des Moines Public Library, where he served for two years as deputy director.

Mitchell started his career in 2002 as a paraprofessional with Atlanta Fulton County Public Library System and in 2005 was promoted to children’s librarian at the Ponce de Leon Branch. He also served on the advisory committee with Emory University Hospital Children’s First Step Program, teaching new parents the importance of reading aloud to newborns.

In 2010, Mitchell accepted the manager position with Coweta Public Library System, where he helped complete the building and development of the core collection, along with hiring and training of library staff for the Grantville Library.

He’s also served as director of library services for Atlanta Technical College, executive director of library services for West Georgia Technical College and director of libraries for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

“No matter how large or small the population is, I want to build a collection that represents our community and allows everyone the ability to have free, equitable access to all materials within the library to inspire, express themselves and help them find their niche,” he said in a statement. “In all the institutions that I have worked in over the past two decades, libraries have proven to be the center of the community and consistently provide programs, services, and resources that meet the needs of the community.

Established in 1750, the six-branch Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System is one of the oldest libraries in the U.S. and the second-oldest library in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.