Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road.
According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday.
Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says once deputies responded to the scene, they determined it was a false alarm.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.