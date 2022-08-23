Submit Photos/Videos
Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road.

According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says once deputies responded to the scene, they determined it was a false alarm.

