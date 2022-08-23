Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 local blood banks call for donations as supply dwindles

Kopernik Observatory teams up with Red Cross for blood drive.
Kopernik Observatory teams up with Red Cross for blood drive.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the local blood supply dangerously low, two local blood banks are working hard to bring in donors this week.

The newly opened Blood Connection location in Augusta is hosting a blood drive at the site of its new blood donation center, 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201, to address the current critical need for blood.

I-TEAM | How to stretch your groceries and your dollars

A bloodmobile will be set up outside the center on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. The blood drive was first planned at Doctors Hospital, which the blood bank serves, but has been moved.

As a thank-you to those who donate blood, all donors will receive a $20 eGift card. To show special appreciation to first responders, health care workers and teachers, those donors will receive a bonus $20 Amazon gift card by showing their badge or ID.

To make an appointment to donate blood at the drive, click here.

Meanwhile, Shepeard Community Blood Center, which serves other hospitals in the area, is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially of O positive and O negative.

All summer, the nonprofit blood bank has seen a decline in blood donations, but a trauma case over the weekend raised the urgency.

To donate, you can walk into any center or call 706-737-4551 for an appointment. To find a mobile drive or find donation center locations, visit shepeardblood.org.

Blood drives by Shepeard this week include:

  • Wednesday: Aiken Regional Medical Center, noon to 8 p.m. inside the hospital
  • Thursday: Columbia County Government Complex near the library in Evans, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday: Hephzibah High School, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the bloodmobile

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student
Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate shootings kill 2 in Augusta

Latest News

The waiting room was empty on Aug. 22 at Shepeard Community Blood Center's Augusta donation...
After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank
Dr. Stubblefield acknowledges that new parents are often exhausted, “Safe sleep can be hard,...
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new details regarding infants and safe sleep
insert
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center downtown
VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks