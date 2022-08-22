Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies seeking man accused of reckless conduct

Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.
Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct.

The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a pickup shown in a photo deputies released. He is the registered owner.

Jones – described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent First and Second avenues near Nellieville Road, according to deputies.

Anyone who has contact with him is urged to call Investigator Ken Rogers or or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate weekend shootings kill 2 in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Columbia County School District Police
Lakeside Middle School student detained after social media gun threat

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Aiken County
This was the scene where a man died after a fight on Evans Lake Drive.
Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police looking for active shooter in midtown
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.