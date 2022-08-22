Deputies seeking man accused of reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct.

The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a pickup shown in a photo deputies released. He is the registered owner.

Jones – described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent First and Second avenues near Nellieville Road, according to deputies.

Anyone who has contact with him is urged to call Investigator Ken Rogers or or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.