Westminster Schools of Augusta celebrates 50 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was Westminster Schools of Augusta’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

They had nearly 80 guests join them for their program.

Head of School, Dr. Shawn Brower said in a release, “Reviewing Westminster’s rich history, I stand in awe and amazement at the sacrifices and commitment of early school founders who caught the vision of First Presbyterian Church of Augusta for a Christian school to be planted in our community. Now, 50 years later, it is evident that the Lord has clearly honored their vision, generosity, and persistent prayers through His faithfulness to our beloved school.”

The 50th-anniversary celebration includes the opening convocation; homecoming weekend on Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. That weekend will include Westminster’s homecoming football game, the annual fall festival, a day of athletic activities for alumni and current families, and a gala, at Pine Knoll Farms in Appling, Ga. on Feb. 11.

