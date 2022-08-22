Weekend shooting locks down S.C. State campus; 4 injured

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - Four people were injured in a late night shooting that sent a South Carolina university’s campus into lockdown.

According to an incident report, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received calls of a reported shooting that started at around 10:58 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of Buckley Street to what they described as a ‘chaotic’ scene. Initially, two people were found on the ground.

A man, identified as Jonah Arits Griffin, and a woman identified as Zatanje Osby. Griffin was found unresponsive at the scene but had no injuries according to the report. Osby had a gunshot wound. Both of them were found near a Honda about a foot apart from each other.

A third male victim was found unconscious in the driveway of a nearby residence near a separate car. The man had gunshot wounds and is currently unidentified.

A fourth victim, Sa’quel Zy’quan Pepper, was shot in the arm.

The incident report said Orangeburg County EMS and Orangeburg County deputies also arrived on the scene and were able to transport three victims for treatment.

Investigators say they found shell casings, blood stains, and burnt tire tracks at the scene. Investigators say they’ve located security cameras from nearby buildings and found a parked car that had been struck by a bullet.

Officials at nearby South Carolina State University, under the advisement of law enforcement, sent out an alert around midnight to say that no vehicles were allowed to enter or exit campus, and students were advised to stay inside their residence halls.

The lockdown was lifted roughly two hours later.

We’re told one of the victims is an S.C. State student.

The incident report identifies the shooting as a homicide and attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we learn more.

