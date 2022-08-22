In their homes and online, older adults scammed out of tens of thousands

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fraudsters are duping local residents out of tens of thousands of dollars — using tricks ranging from paper checks to online dating services and wire transfers.

One woman was even tricked into transferring nearly $60,000 into account, thinking she was making a payment on a home.

Here are some of the scams:

The case of the caregiver

An elderly Martinez woman’s caregiver has been arrested on charges that she used her client’s checks to overpay herself by several thousand dollars.

Carol Ann Dixon was booked Thursday into Columbia County jail in connection with a case reported several weeks ago in Martinez.

The 73-year-old victim is disabled and had been cared for by Dixon since January 2021, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s family said Dixon told the victim she was going to break away from her employer and form her own company, taking the victim with her as a client, according to deputies. When Dixon’s employer found out, she contacted the victim’s family and told them to be suspicious.

The family began doing research and soon discovered Dixon was passing extra checks for the victim to sign, “unbeknownst to her what she was signing,” according to a report from deputies.

The victim told deputies she trusted Dixon and thought the checks were written out for the care provided.

“She stated that she was aghast to find out that the extra checks were written out to Mrs. Dixon,” a deputy wrote in a report.

The victim’s family said they confronted Dixon about it and she blamed her employer, stating that the employer forced her do it, according to deputies.

The victim said she was originally was going to let Dixon work it off, “since she was a good caretaker,” a deputy wrote, but “Dixon kept coming up with excuses so she was let go.”

The victim’s family stated that in 2021, Dixon was overpaid $5,772 and in 2022 she was overpaid $9,400 for a combined total of $15,172.

Dixon is charged with exploitation and intimidation of elderly persons, according to jail records.

Crossed wires

A 57-year-old homebuyer told Columbia County deputies Friday she she was defrauded out of $59,449.13.

She stated that she was purchasing a house and was using an Evans law firm for representation.

She was emailed on Aug. 16 by one of the paralegals that she could submit her money by cashier’s check or wire transfer. She was emailed the next day by someone she thought was the paralegal stating that she could not accept a cashier’s check and that the money needed to be wired.

The homebuyer sent the money to the account provided in the new email and then got in contact with the law firm’s representative and was informed that the second email was fake.

The law firm is also investigating with its information technology company to determine whether the firm was hacked.

Mis-Matched

A 67-year-old Martinez woman told deputies on Friday she was tricked by a man she met on Match.com.

The man claimed to be a Michael Williams of 323 Path Way in Pittsburgh and sent her a picture of his purported driver’s license, which ultimately proved to be fake, according to deputies.

He gained her trust by paying off her credit card bills, a deputy wrote.

She then gave him her bank account information.

After that, she discovered the checks the man used to pay off her bills were phony.

She then discovered all her money had been withdrawn from her account.

More victims

A 65-year-old Grovetown woman told deputies last week she was scammed into getting gift cards for an unknown person. As she was checking her bank statement, she noticed charges of $3.99 and $4.99 from what was listed as Apple with a number of 866‑712‑7753. She called that number and was told to buy some gift cards and send the access codes. She did as she was asked and bought two gift cards totaling $750. By the time she realized she’d been tricked, the cards had been emptied, deputies wrote.

On Friday, a 73-year-old Harlem woman received a letter from American Express she’s ordered a Platinum Card. When she realized that she never requested that card, she contacted American Express and was told she had also requested a Gold Card. She discovered a $500 charge made from her bank account, and luckily the bank was able to reverse the charge.

