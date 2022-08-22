Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

Burglary victims, including Mariah Carey, all used social media to show off homes
Mariah Carey's home burglarized
Mariah Carey's home burglarized(WGCL)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Detectives believe the three men were in a gang responsible for 15 home invasions in the Atlanta area. A man was shot during one of the home invasions July 4. He is still recovering from his injuries.

RELATED: Celebrity home invasions have one common factor, metro Atlanta police warn

Sandy Springs Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said the common denominator in every single Sandy Springs case was social media postings revealing the homeowner’s property if they were away traveling. “When the bad guys look at it, they see opportunity,” he said.

RELATED: Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta

The three are among 24 people suspected of involvement. A total of 220 charges have been brought against the 24 individuals; 20 of the suspects have been arrested. Caldwell, Anderson and Huff will be extradited from Miami to the Fulton County Jail soon.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate shootings kill 2 in Augusta
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta

Latest News

I-TEAM: How to stretch your groceries and your dollars
I-TEAM: How to stretch your groceries and your dollars
Izzy Scott family
Izzy Scott’s family sits down with News 12 to demand answers
Augusta elections
Election officials discuss potential voter turnout for November
Izzy Scott's family sits down with News 12 to demand answers
Izzy Scott's family sits down with News 12 to demand answers
FCC Speed Test
What the Tech: App of the Day, FCC Speed Test