Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Detectives believe the three men were in a gang responsible for 15 home invasions in the Atlanta area. A man was shot during one of the home invasions July 4. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Sandy Springs Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said the common denominator in every single Sandy Springs case was social media postings revealing the homeowner’s property if they were away traveling. “When the bad guys look at it, they see opportunity,” he said.

The three are among 24 people suspected of involvement. A total of 220 charges have been brought against the 24 individuals; 20 of the suspects have been arrested. Caldwell, Anderson and Huff will be extradited from Miami to the Fulton County Jail soon.

