Suspects sought in aggravated assault, reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding suspects in some local crimes, including an aggravated assault.

The aggravated assault happened Aug. 12 at the Riverfront Pub & Sports Bar at 531 Broad St., according to deputies.

Suspect Gabriel Scott is describes as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen in a black sport utility vehicle and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Scott or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

Suspect accused of reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga, - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct.

The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a pickup shown in a photo deputies released. He is the registered owner.

Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup. (Contributed)

Jones – described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent First and Second avenues near Nellieville Road, according to deputies.

Anyone who has contact with him is urged to call Investigator Ken Rogers or or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Also being sought

This man is wanted for questioning about unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on July 5. (Contributed)

Jonathon Strickland has outstanding theft by receiving misdemeanor warrants for taking stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money, according to Richmond County deputies. (Contributed)

