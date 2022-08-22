Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspects sought in aggravated assault, reckless conduct

Gabriel Cle Scott
Gabriel Cle Scott(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding suspects in some local crimes, including an aggravated assault.

The aggravated assault happened Aug. 12 at the Riverfront Pub & Sports Bar at 531 Broad St., according to deputies.

CRIME | 3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released

Suspect Gabriel Scott is describes as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He was last seen in a black sport utility vehicle and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Scott or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

Suspect accused of reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga, - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct.

The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a pickup shown in a photo deputies released. He is the registered owner.

Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.
Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.(Contributed)

Jones – described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent First and Second avenues near Nellieville Road, according to deputies.

Anyone who has contact with him is urged to call Investigator Ken Rogers or or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Also being sought

This man is wanted for questioning about unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at...
This man is wanted for questioning about unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on July 5.(Contributed)
Jonathon Strickland has outstanding theft by receiving misdemeanor warrants for taking stolen...
Jonathon Strickland has outstanding theft by receiving misdemeanor warrants for taking stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money, according to Richmond County deputies.(Contributed)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
Suspect caught after midtown Atlanta shooting spree
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
Anthony Burns, 41.
Suspect arrested in fatal fight at Columbia County home
Evans Middle School
Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student
Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate shootings kill 2 in Augusta

Latest News

The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate
Kopernik Observatory teams up with Red Cross for blood drive.
2 local blood banks call for donations as supply dwindles
Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?
Morning Mix
Artist Kendra Runnels joins us to talk the return of the Arts in the Heart festival!