One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Aiken County that left one person dead.

Troopers responded on Aug. 22 to a two-vehicle accident on Atomic Highway near Jackson Highway around 1:08 p.m.

Troopers say a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road, went left of center, and struck a 2003 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Ford Focus was the only occupant and died on the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the F-350 was not injured.

