One on One with Richard Rogers│ Music at the Morris Museum of Art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you think of the Morris Museum of Art, you might think of pictures hanging in a gallery - but that’s only part of the story.

You might believe it or not, but the museum has been bringing live concerts into Augusta for the last 20 years.

Kevin Grogan, director of the museum, talks one on one with Richard Rogers about what is coming to Augusta.

Tickets for the Southern Soul and Song will go on sale soon. You will be able to buy tickets on the Morris Museum of Art website, the Imperial Theatre’s website, or at the box office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.