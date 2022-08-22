North Augusta Public Safety is looking for hit and run driver
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle in reference to a hit and run.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Golden at 803-279-2121, phone extension 1.
