Name released for driver killed in Aiken County crash

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Aiken County that left one person dead.

Troopers responded Monday to a two-vehicle accident on Atomic Road near Jackson Highway around 1:08 p.m.

Troopers say a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road, went left of center, and struck a 2003 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Ford Focus was the only occupant and died on the scene.

He was identified as Reyes Garcia, 43, of Brunswick, Ga.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Garcia died of blunt-force injuries.

A toxicology analysis is pending.

According to officials, the driver of the F-350 was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.