Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence

This was the scene where a man died after a fight on Evans Lake Drive.
This was the scene where a man died after a fight on Evans Lake Drive.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation at an Evans home that left one person dead.

According to dispatchers, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday on Evans Lake Drive.

MORE | WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police looking for active shooter in midtown

When deputies arrived, they found 61-year-old Howard Winning unresponsive in the bathroom.

Anthony Burns, 41, was taken into custody.

Both lived at the address in Evans.

“Early on there was mention of gunshots but that has not been substantiated,” deputies said in a statement.

It’s been a deadly past few days in the CSRA, with two people shot dead in Augusta over the weekend:

  • A shooting Sunday afternoon at a Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road claimed the life of 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson. Deputies said they arrested Donald Gross, 61, on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime.
  • A shooting just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of Nakendrick Dewayne Glover, 29, in the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Gross
Man arrested after separate weekend shootings kill 2 in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Columbia County School District Police
Lakeside Middle School student detained after social media gun threat

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Aiken County
Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.
Deputies seeking man accused of reckless conduct
Atlanta PD looking for shooter in midtown, residents advised to stay off streets
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police looking for active shooter in midtown
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.