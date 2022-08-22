Man dead after fight at Columbia County residence

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a death investigation at an Evans home that left one person dead.

According to dispatchers, deputies were sent to investigate a report of a fight in progress at 2:18 p.m. Monday on Evans Lake Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found 61-year-old Howard Winning unresponsive in the bathroom.

Anthony Burns, 41, was taken into custody.

Both lived at the address in Evans.

“Early on there was mention of gunshots but that has not been substantiated,” deputies said in a statement.

It’s been a deadly past few days in the CSRA, with two people shot dead in Augusta over the weekend :

A shooting Sunday afternoon at a Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road claimed the life of 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson. Deputies said they arrested Donald Gross, 61, on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime.

A shooting just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of Nakendrick Dewayne Glover, 29, in the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle.

