Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man accused of shooting sleeping wife with crossbow

George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow. She survived with minor injuries.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 68-year-old man from Iowa is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his wife with a crossbow.

Police responded to an Ottumwa, Iowa, house at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a report that a woman was shot with a crossbow, according to KCRG.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the home. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the victim’s husband, 68-year-old George Edward Dennison, at approximately 10 a.m. in a wooded area near the home. He was charged with attempt to commit murder and domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tobacco Road.
Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Anyone with information should contact Officer Golden at 803-279-2121 ext. 1
Have you seen this North Augusta hit-and-run suspect?

Latest News

After months under a daily Russia assault, Ukraine is littered with unexploded ordnances.
Ukrainians work to clear unexploded Russian ordnances
The White House is making 1.8 million additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine available.
Critics say US 'playing catch up' as impact of monkeypox grows
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Music at the Morris Museum of Art
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Music at the Morris Museum of Art
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says