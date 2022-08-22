Submit Photos/Videos
Lakeside Middle School student detained after social media gun threat

School District says Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has detained student after threatening social media post
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has put out a press release stating that a student has been detained after receiving a tip about a social media post threatening gun violence.

On Sunday, August 21st, Lakeside School Administrators received a tip via the Columbia County School District Anonymous Tip Hotline, regarding a social media post made by a student threatening gun violence against the school.

The school district says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was notified immediately to investigate, in which they say the student has since been charged and detained by law enforcement.

School administrators will also hold the student accountable and school operations will continue as normal.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to a school administrator or the district’s Anonymous Tip Hotline, at 706-541-3600.

