Kemp OKs funds to fight COVID-driven education hurdles

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday announced over $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to help counter the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new allotment will go to various community and public organizations, including:

Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs - $12 million: This comes on top of the $15 million allotted to the Boys & Girls Clubs last year that went to helping thousands of youths return to grade-level achievement standards.

Georgia Alliance of YMCAs - $2 million: Programs include a learning loss startup program for six YMCAs, learning loss materials for 11 YMCAs and and electronic sports program with an emphasis on learning loss.

Georgia Department of Education - $9.1 million for special needs teaching resources and equipment, plus hearing and vision screenings.

Department of Early Care and Learning - up to $12 million for a summer transition program.

Georgia Public Library Service - $2.3 million in grants the connectivity and remote learning devices in public libraries.

“We know there is still more work to do when it comes to recovering from pandemic-driven learning loss in our classrooms,” Kemp said.

GOLDEN GRANTS: Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel students’ imagination, education and growth can apply for a McDonald’s Georgia Golden Grant. The program will award $20,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students. Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsga.com. The deadline to enter is Aug. 31.

