Izzy Scott’s family sits down with News 12 to demand answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been more than two months since four-year-old Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swim lessons in Burke County.

Since then, the sheriff’s finished their investigation deciding not to press charges against anyone in the case.

The investigation then went to the district attorney, and the family says the investigation has been turned over to the GBI.

Izzy’s family says they’re still hopeful answers and justice will come in the case. They’re focused on keeping Izzy’s legacy alive.

Here’s how they’re accomplishing that.

We sat down with Izzy’s mother for the first time since they shared the story of their son. It’s been a painful two months for their entire family, which now has a huge hole.

They’re working on a foundation in their son’s honor to educate and prevent future tragedies.

Watching and listening to videos is the only thing the Scott family has left of their son Izzy.

“It’s definitely a void in our house. It’s definitely a void. I cry every day,” said Dori Scott, Izzy’s mother.

As a mother, she never expected to be sitting down with us, looking for justice for one of her kids.

“Devastating. Devastating. Every day I’m constantly having to be strong for my kids,” she said.

After more than two months, the GBI is looking into Izzy’s case.

“Hoping that they’re going to be thorough with the investigation and really dig into the facts to find out what happened to our son,” said Scott.

While they wait for answers and closure, the Scott family is doing their part.

“One thing I wish I could do that I can’t, go back and save my son, but I can help save other children,” she said.

They’re working on creating the Izzy Scott Foundation.

“My goal is to not have this happen to any other kid because we didn’t know that there were no laws,” she said.

The foundation will provide safe swim lessons for kids and adults. They’ll educate parents on drowning prevention and what to look for in swim lessons.

“To help save lives and to help kids learn to swim in a safe environment,” said Scott.

Scott hopes new laws and their family foundation can save another family from going through a tragedy.

“It should be about the safety of the child because that’s what they’re going there for... safety. You shouldn’t have to be worried about your child drowning taking swimming lessons,” she said.

There is a free event at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Macedonia Church of Grovetown. This is to support the Scott family and their push to end drownings at swim lessons. There will be vendors, music performances, and food.

