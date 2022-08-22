Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan visits Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan was in Augusta Monday.

He was speaking at the Rotary Club at Enterprise Mill.

Duncan spoke briefly about a measure he helped pass that allows families to donate to their local police departments and file for a special reimbursement.

“For me, it was one of those true moments in time where I got to see hard work pay off. We had built a culture in the Senate that wanted a problem solved. At the end of the day Georgians get wins,” he said.

