Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan visits Augusta
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan was in Augusta Monday.
He was speaking at the Rotary Club at Enterprise Mill.
Duncan spoke briefly about a measure he helped pass that allows families to donate to their local police departments and file for a special reimbursement.
“For me, it was one of those true moments in time where I got to see hard work pay off. We had built a culture in the Senate that wanted a problem solved. At the end of the day Georgians get wins,” he said.
