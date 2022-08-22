Ga. college degrees boost pay by $1M over a lifetime, study finds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduates from the University System of Georgia’s Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a new study.

The study revealed the breakdown of how much each level of higher education can add to a USG graduate’s total earnings over the course of their lives.

“The difference higher education makes on a person’s life is dramatic,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said, adding that the study “clearly demonstrates a college degree in Georgia is a worthwhile investment.”

The report offers additional evidence about how earnings increase substantially with each step up in earned degree. On average, each credential generates additional earnings over a person’s lifetime by:

Certificate: +$238,455

Associate degree: +$377,000

Bachelor’s degree: +$1,152,500

Master’s degree: +$1,399,500

Professional degree: +$2,167,500

Ph.D.: +$2,037,500

Based on work-life earnings estimates for Georgia, the analysis showed the 70,641 USG graduates from the Class of 2021 can expect combined total lifetime earnings of $179 billion, which is $60 billion more than they could expect to earn had they not gone on to college or graduate school.

That means altogether, the collective worth of the degrees granted by USG is $60 billion.

The study shows graduates with at least a bachelor’s degree will earn over $1 million more throughout their lives. If factoring in less-than-four-year degrees, the average amount of extra earnings is $845,341.

The average increase in lifetime earnings fluctuates year-to-year for each graduating class depending on how many bachelor’s degrees are awarded compared to the other degree categories. Bachelor’s degrees have the greatest impact on lifetime earnings.

“The economic worth of a college education over the course of a graduate’s working life is considerable,” the study stated.

The study was conducted on behalf of USG by Jeffrey M. Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

The full lifetime earnings report is available at USG’s website.

