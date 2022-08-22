Evans teacher accused of inappropriate conversation with former student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans Middle School officials say they were notified by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office of an investigation against a teacher.

Officials say they learned of allegations against Herndon Burns for an “inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student” Monday.

Officials say the student does not live in the area anymore.

According to the release, Burns is no longer a teacher in the district. They say he will be recommended for termination to the board of education.

We’re told the Georgia Professional Standards Commission has been notified.

“The Columbia County School District does not condone nor does it tolerate inappropriate communication from any employee. Suspicious behavior should be immediately reported to a school administrator or to the district’s anonymous Tip Hotline at 706-541-3600,” said EMS in a statement.

We’re reaching out to the school district to get more details on when the alleged conversation happened and the grade the student was in during the incident.

