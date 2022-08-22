Submit Photos/Videos
Suspects sought in reckless conduct, other local crimes

Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.
Luther Roy Jones was last seen driving this pickup.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of reckless conduct.

The incident happened Aug. 6 on Second Avenue, according to authorities.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

The suspect was identified as Luther Roy Jones, 71, and he was reportedly driving a pickup shown in a photo deputies released. He is the registered owner.

Jones – described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes – should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

He’s known to frequent First and Second avenues near Nellieville Road, according to deputies.

Anyone who has contact with him is urged to call Investigator Ken Rogers or or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

Also being sought

This man is wanted for questioning about unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at...
This man is wanted for questioning about unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on July 5.(Contributed)
Jonathon Strickland has outstanding theft by receiving misdemeanor warrants for taking stolen...
Jonathon Strickland has outstanding theft by receiving misdemeanor warrants for taking stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money, according to Richmond County deputies.(Contributed)

