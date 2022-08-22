Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Elevated rain chances this upcoming week with below-average highs.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A storm system will park itself across the eastern U.S. and keep rain chances on the high side in the Georgia-Carolina region throughout the upcoming week.

As a result, cloudy skies and elevated rain chances, high temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below average each day with temperatures generally staying in the middle 80s today through Friday. Humidity will be high, so nights will be on the mild and muggy side with overnight lows near average for August around 70° each night.

Monday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected yet again with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will struggle to make it into the middle 80s. Winds will vary between west to southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

A 40 to 50 percent chance of rain can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant cloud cover keeping highs about 5 degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s each day. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as a cold front works through our region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

