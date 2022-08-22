Congressman’s staff offers help with federal issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, announced his office will host community office hours across Georgia’s 12th Congressional District during September.

His staff will be available to assist constituents with a variety of federal issues, including help navigating various federal agencies such as Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Medicare and other matters.

Allen himself will not be in attendance.

“I invite anyone seeking help with a federal issue to take advantage of the one-on-one services my office provides,” Allen said in a statement. “If you need assistance dealing with a federal agency, our team of dedicated caseworkers stands ready to help you.”

Here are the local sites and times:

Burke County: Sept. 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Burke County Courthouse, commission boardroom, 111 E. Sixth St., Waynesboro

Columbia County: Sept. 8 from 1-3 p.m., Grovetown city offices, 103 Old Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown

Emanuel County: Sept. 14, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce, 102 S. Main St., Swainsboro, GA 30401

Jenkins County: Sept. 14 from 9:30-11 a.m., Millen City Hall, 919 College Ave., Millen

Screven County: Sept. 13 from 2:45-4:15 p.m., Screven County Courthouse, commission boardroom, 216 Mims Road, Sylvania

