Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni's car. The body has not been positively identified.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) - The search team for a missing California teenager recovered a body and a car in a lake near where the teen was last seen.

The car is a silver Honda CR-V, the same type of vehicle 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was last seen driving two weeks ago.

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified.

The veteran Adventures with a Purpose dive team made the discovery Sunday in the Prosser Lake Reservoir in Truckee, California. The area had previously been searched, but the dive team used sonar, which led to the discovery.

Law enforcement officers blocked off access to the recovery area in the Prosser Family Campground.

Rodni was last seen at a party with hundreds of other teens in the same area on Aug. 6. Investigators say the teen seemed to have disappeared without a trace at the time.

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing the morning after she didn’t come home from a party. (KCRA, Placer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tobacco Road.
Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Reuben Gulley
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say

Latest News

Augusta community to bridge gap between racism and hate
“It doesn’t end today” Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap between racism and bigotry
Augusta community to bridge gap between racism and hate
Hope in times of hate
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tobacco Road.
Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta