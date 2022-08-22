Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Tech’s intro to film class inspires students of all ages

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Intro to film is a class normally reserved for first-year college students.

Thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, Augusta Tech, and Augusta University, anyone can have a chance to get film knowledge firsthand.

“There’s like a whole city full of jobs they can start off right out of high school and get straight to it,” said Terrence Williams.

He’s getting ready for class.

Last semester he partnered with the Georgia Film Academy to offer an introduction to film class at his studio.

The class is designed to expose students to all aspects of film production.

“That basically just teaches across the board introduction to everybody’s job that is on set, all the way down to catering,” he said.

This is the second time he’s teaching the class. Williams hopes this will inspire students to pursue careers in film.

He says it’s open to anyone. Last semester he had students from ages 17 to 72.

“I’m hoping that we can pick up more high schoolers straight out of high school. They’ll get a fresh start on film and television,” said Williams.

Williams is excited to get a new semester started, so he can help a new group of students explore this career.

“There’s just plenty of work for the area for any student to get started,” he said.

To apply, visit Georgia Film Academy.

