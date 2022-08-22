Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Aquatic Center closes for week of maintenance

By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Aquatic Center at 3157 Damascus Road is closed for a week of maintenance.

It will reopen Aug. 29.

“During the scheduled annual preventive maintenance, the staff ensures that all systems operate as expected to provide the highest level of service possible to the public,” the city of Augusta said in a statement.

