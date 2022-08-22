WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police looking for active shooter in midtown

TLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are on the scene of an active situation in midtown Atlanta.

Police say at least one person has been shot and there may be two more victims.

The shooter is not in custody at this time and there are multiple officers in the area.

Residents are advised to stay off the streets in the midtown areas, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW.

