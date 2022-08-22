Submit Photos/Videos
After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank

The waiting room was empty on Aug. 22 at Shepeard Community Blood Center's Augusta donation center.
The waiting room was empty on Aug. 22 at Shepeard Community Blood Center's Augusta donation center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors.

The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care.

MORE | Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub

All summer, the nonprofit blood bank has seen a decline in blood donations.

Although Shepeard is most in need of O blood types, all blood types are needed for patient care.

To donate, you can walk into any center or call 706-737-4551 for an appointment. To find a mobile drive or find donation center locations, visit shepeardblood.org.

Blood drives this week include:

  • Tuesday: University of South Carolina Aiken campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile
  • Wednesday: Aiken Regional Medical Center, noon to 8 p.m. inside the hospital
  • Thursday: Columbia County Government Complex near the library in Evans, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday: Hephzibah High School, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the bloodmobile

