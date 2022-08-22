After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors.

The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care.

All summer, the nonprofit blood bank has seen a decline in blood donations.

Although Shepeard is most in need of O blood types, all blood types are needed for patient care.

To donate, you can walk into any center or call 706-737-4551 for an appointment. To find a mobile drive or find donation center locations, visit shepeardblood.org.

Blood drives this week include:

Tuesday: University of South Carolina Aiken campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile

Wednesday: Aiken Regional Medical Center, noon to 8 p.m. inside the hospital

Thursday: Columbia County Government Complex near the library in Evans, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: Hephzibah High School, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the bloodmobile

