4 charged in suspicious Screven County fire death

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been charged in the death of a man found after a suspicious home fire in Sylvania last year.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania,

The body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished. The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office where his death was ruled a homicide.

The GBI obtained arrest warrants for the following suspects in the suspicious death:

Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, is charged with Murder and Armed Robbery.

Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler, 21, is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree.

Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Arson 1st Degree.

Tyler Roberson, 21, is charged with Arson 1st Degree.

Brown and Wheeler were in custody in the Screven County Jail on unrelated charges.

Brinson was in custody in the Bulloch County Jail on unrelated charges.

GBI agents and deputies found and arrested Roberson in Sylvania. He was taken to the Screven County jail without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information ican call the sheriff’s office at (912) 564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office at (912) 871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

