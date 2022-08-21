Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Hephizbah

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tobacco Road in Hepzibah.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Tobacco Road in Hepzibah.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting at the Circle K on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

Dispatch said that call came in around 12:07 Sunday afternoon.

Gold Cross EMS also responded to the scene.

Details on the shooting are very limited at this time as it is an ongoing and active investigation.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Darren Shamell Grant
Suspect arrested in sexual assault at Augusta hotel
Brandon Keith Ingram
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Stacey Abrams is the democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.’s GOP primary
FILE - Lindsey Graham
Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation
Senator Reverend Warnock speaks on affordable military housing.
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
New hiring of Army Reserve Commanding General at Ft. Gordon
Army Reserve selects commanding general at Fort Gordon