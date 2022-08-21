Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Hephizbah

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting at the Circle K on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

Dispatch said that call came in around 12:07 Sunday afternoon.

Gold Cross EMS also responded to the scene.

Details on the shooting are very limited at this time as it is an ongoing and active investigation.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.