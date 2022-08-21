Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

Senator Reverend Warnock speaks on affordable military housing.
Senator Reverend Warnock speaks on affordable military housing.(Senator Reverend Warnock)
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Meanwhile, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker spent his time on the trail trying to win the votes of women. He launched a “women for Herschel” coalition this week in Atlanta. Walker told women he’ll be tough on crime if elected.

RELATED: Herschel Walker says he will debate Sen. Warnock before Georgia election

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Tiny homes
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
Darren Shamell Grant
Suspect arrested in sexual assault at Augusta hotel
Brandon Keith Ingram
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway

Latest News

Stacey Abrams is the democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.’s GOP primary
FILE - Lindsey Graham
Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation
Georgia absentee ballots
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
Richmond and Columbia counties break early voting records
Ban on food, water distribution to stay in place at Ga. voting sites