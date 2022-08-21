Fatal car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on SC-45 near Belfast Avenue.

At 11:42 a.m. a pickup truck traveling carrying three passengers was traveling south on SC-45. The truck overcorrected to the right side of the road, then to the left, collided with one tree, overturned, then crashed into another tree.

The right-side front passenger died while the driver and backseat passenger were taken to nearby medical centers.

The condition of the two survivors and the names of all involved are not known at this time, but News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.