Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend got off to a mostly dry and warmer start Saturday, but rain chances rise again Sunday into next week as another front moves into the region. This front will stall over our area keep rain chances high throughout the week ahead. After a seasonably warm day Saturday with highs near 90, clouds and frequent rain chances will keep high temperatures well below average Sunday through the upcoming work week.

Saturday night - A slight chance of a stray shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the middle to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 1 to 3 mph.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

For the week ahead, Monday is expected to be the wettest and coolest day of the week ahead with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A 30 to 40 percent chance of rain can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant cloud cover keeping highs about 5 degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s each day. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as a cold front works through our region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.