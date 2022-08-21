Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain returns Sunday into next week. Below-average highs each day.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend got off to a mostly dry and warmer start Saturday, but rain chances rise again Sunday into next week as another front moves into the region. This front will stall over our area keep rain chances high throughout the week ahead. After a seasonably warm day Saturday with highs near 90, clouds and frequent rain chances will keep high temperatures well below average Sunday through the upcoming work week.

Saturday night - A slight chance of a stray shower, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the middle to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 1 to 3 mph.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

For the week ahead, Monday is expected to be the wettest and coolest day of the week ahead with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A 30 to 40 percent chance of rain can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant cloud cover keeping highs about 5 degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s each day. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as a cold front works through our region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Brandon Keith Ingram
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
d
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
Monkeypox
Augusta doctor explains the truth about monkeypox

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast for Aiken, Augusta, Columbia...
Sunday Morning Weather Update - 08/20/2022
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast for Aiken, Augusta, Columbia...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Warmer weekend ahead. Isolated rain Saturday. Scattered Storms Sunday.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Under The Lights
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong