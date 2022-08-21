Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The upper-level disturbance that produced the area of rain and thunderstorms overnight exited our region early this morning leaving cloudy and muggy conditions in it’s wake. Sunday, then we can expect dry weather for several hours until another round of scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms forms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. This is all part of a storm system that will park itself across the eastern U.S. and keep rain chances on the high side in the Georgia-Carolina region throughout the upcoming week. As a result of cloudy skies and elevated rain chances, high temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below average each day with temperatures generally staying in the middle 80s Sunday through next Friday. Humidity will be high, so nights will be on the mild and muggy side with overnight lows near average for August around 70° each night.

For your Sunday afternoon you can expect mostly cloudy and humid conditions with isolated to widely scattered showers possible throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Chance of rain is 50 percent. Winds will be from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Cloudy skies will persist into Sunday night with a 60 percent chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the middle and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 2 to 6 mph.

For Monday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected yet again with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will struggle to make it into the middle 80s. Winds will vary between west to southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

A 40 to 50 percent chance of rain can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant cloud cover keeping highs about 5 degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s each day. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as a cold front works through our region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

