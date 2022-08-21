Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The energy that produced the area of rain and thunderstorms overnight will continue to weaken as it exits the CSRA by 7 a.m. Sunday, then we can expect dry weather for several hours until another round of scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms forms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. This is all part of a storm system that will park itself across the eastern U.S. and keep rain chances on the high side in Georgia-Carolina throughout the upcoming week. As a result of the cloudy skies and frequent rain chances, high temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below average with highs generally in the middle 80s Sunday through next Friday. Humidity will be high, so nights will be on the warm and steamy side with overnight lows near average for August around 70 each night.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers from late morning throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Chance of rain is 60 percent. Winds will be from the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday night - Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Winds from the southwest at 2 to 6 mph.

Monday - Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds from the west to southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

For the week ahead, Monday is expected to be the wettest and coolest day of the week ahead with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A 30 to 40 percent chance of rain can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant cloud cover keeping highs about 5 degrees below average in the middle to upper 80s each day. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as a cold front works through our region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

