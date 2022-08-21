Army Reserve selects Commander General at Ft. Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major change of command on Ft. Gordon this morning centered around cybersecurity.

This position goes further than just the CSRA.

Incoming Commander Major General Tina Boyd said, “We have a big role we can play and I am looking forward to getting the unit involved in that,” said Boyd.

Boyd is the new commander of the 335th signal command theater.

Her department focuses around all things cyber

“We are responsible for providing communications in different environments whether that be in Southwest Asia, or whether it be in the far east or in Europe,” said Boyd.

With 4,500 soldiers in 23 states, Boyd will take on the largest signal command in the army’s inventory.

“Our soldiers here at Ft. Gordon have a variety of roles. We have signal soldiers here, we have actually brigade headquarters and a battalion but we also have a tremendous amount of cyber soldiers,” said Boyd.

Members of the reserve working under Boyd already have experience working with Cyber often due to working with civilian companies.

“We are the unit that gets mobilized and deployed so we need to be bringing the most innovative technologies out to the battle field,” said Boyd.

Boyd has been in this unit before and since her absence, she is able to see where their strength and weaknesses are and fill the gap.

“I’ll start to work with the individual commanders of those units and try and understand where they have some gaps in their mission and help them fill those gaps to make sure we’re providing what is needed from those combat and commanders who need our service,” said Boyd.

Outgoing Commander General John Phillips said the changed won’t be instant, but he knows the soldiers are in good hands with Boyd.

“It is a transfer of authority. She makes the decisions tomorrow, but it’s the bedrock of the organization, the soldiers, the skills they possess, the training and the mission they’re able to accomplish is what gets highlighted here today,” said Phillips.

Boyd’s new position is active immediately and she will serve her term for the next two years. She says she is ready to hit the ground running to prepare those day to day operations for battle.

