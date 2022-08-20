Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tiny home ordinance passed for Augusta

By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years.

This week, it’s a reality.

Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home.

The ordinance mainly lays out the legal building limits of the homes. Most importantly though, it states “every tiny house must be within in a village”.

So, you can’t just build one in your backyard.

As for the timeline, it’s going to be a while before we see tiny homes in Augusta.

MORE | Job numbers looking good in Georgia, South Carolina

“It’s not going to be something that’s jumped on right away,” said Commissioner of District Two, Dennis Williams.

Generally, 400 square feet or less, no taller than one and a half stories, a minimum of five units packed in per acre of land.

All to emphasize the village setting.

Something any developer that decides to accept these conditions must consider if tiny homes have a home in Augusta.

“It gives a firmer advantage to a developer knowing where he’s getting into,” said Williams.

It will be a slow process that seeps into the next term of leadership.

One of the biggest issues that some commissioners say is they have no idea where this village would fit or who wants it nearby.

MORE | Black Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses thrive

Commissioner of District Three, Catherine Smith-McKnight, said: “I’m thinking in my district three, I’m not sure where that would go.”

Commissioner Mcknight is also worried about the cap price tag of $200,000, which she says is closer to nearby regular-sized market value, compared to affordable housing.

Commissioner of District Nine, Francine Scott, said: “Is the extreme high, but I think if you can go somewhere in the middle range to affordable, I think it would be good.”

We also spoke with Mayor-Elect, Garnett Johnson, who wants to have the village in a location where it won’t bring down nearby property values.

He wants the housing to be more on the affordable side, rather than closer to the $200,000 cap.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
Alpha-gal tick
Local man recovers after a life-threatening disease from a tick bite
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tony Christopher Jay
Former school athletic director sentenced for sexual assault
Isaiah Nathaniel Bush
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

Latest News

Tiny home ordinance passes in Augusta, what's next?
Tiny home ordinance passes in Augusta, what's next?
Aiken County classroom
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
Aiken County schools new hire bonuses
Aiken County schools new hire bonuses
Under the Lights: Thomson Bulldogs v. Burke County Bears
Under the Lights: Thomson Bulldogs v. Burke County Bears