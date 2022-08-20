Rivalry brews at The Brickyard, Burke County’s Eric Parker gets 200th win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The clouds open up for football being back in the brickyard as Thomson’s head coach Michael Youngblood said even after an undefeated regular season last year the team still has work to do.

Youngblood said, “I think we have unfinished that’s what I’ve been telling the kids. I don’t mindset, there’s no pressure on his staff. There’s no pressure on our kids. But you know, we feel like we have a state championship content.”

Due to reclassification, Burke County and Thomson are no longer in the same region, they had to be creative in order to keep the rivalry alive.

With no playoff implications anymore the bulldogs think long-term this early rivalry game can help them in the long-run.

“We just we just want to make sure that we continue this tradition of playing this game between Burke and Thompson. And it was important for us and our fans that we played this game so we just want to go ahead and make a game one,” said Youngblood.

Head coach eric parker got his 200th win when the bears pulled off a 24 to 21 thriller at the yard.

